This Paper Ship

Nessa K Photography

This Paper Ship
This Paper Ship
  • Save
Nessa K Photography illustration photography blog banner typography pattern floral
Download color palette

Working on a blog banner (and ultimately a full identity) for Nessa's photography website. Tried drawing whimsical objects (camera, cupcake, glasses, and other things that match her personality) but they just weren't meshing with the photos... now trying floral patterns. The feel should be classy/indie. Suggestions?

View all tags
Posted on Oct 28, 2010
This Paper Ship
This Paper Ship

More by This Paper Ship

View profile
    • Like