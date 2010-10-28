Kelvin Farrell

Family 'tree'

Kelvin Farrell
Kelvin Farrell
Hire Me
  • Save
Family 'tree' family circle pink grey blue
Download color palette

An abstract alternative to a family tree. The small circles depict family members all gathered within one group, the family. This is a logo mark concept for a kids guide aimed at parents. The logo needs to be friendly and approachable.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 28, 2010
Kelvin Farrell
Kelvin Farrell
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Kelvin Farrell

View profile
    • Like