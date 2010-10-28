The Logo Smith - Logo Designer & Brand Identity Design Studio

Adobe CS5 Icons Unevolved

Adobe CS5 Icons Unevolved
A slight detour in my regular Unevolved Brands project on Tumblr. Felt like Unevolving some well known application icons, rather than brand logos.

Adobe CS seemed like a good place to start. It's just a case of turning all letters, words and logomarks to perfect circles.

See more of the Abobe CS5 icons.

Posted on Oct 28, 2010
