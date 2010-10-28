Adobe CS5 Icons Unevolved

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
A slight detour in my regular Unevolved Brands project on Tumblr. Felt like Unevolving some well known application icons, rather than brand logos.
Adobe CS seemed like a good place to start. It's just a case of turning all letters, words and logomarks to perfect circles.
