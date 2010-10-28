Samuel Couto

Magic IT B&W

Samuel Couto
Samuel Couto
  • Save
Magic IT B&W illustrator rubiks cube logo grey magic it
Download color palette

The two variations of the main logo asked by the client to use on other circumstances.

50dde1aed99b2e826f6d8e93d44fafd5
Rebound of
Magic it final
By Samuel Couto
View all tags
Posted on Oct 28, 2010
Samuel Couto
Samuel Couto

More by Samuel Couto

View profile
    • Like