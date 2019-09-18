Colleen Tan

Curating an online store

Colleen Tan
Colleen Tan
  • Save
Curating an online store work portfolio marketing dribbble ecommerce gradient grey flat app website branding design uiux ux ui web
Download color palette

Hi there! This is the user experience design case study of an online e-commerce website. Curious? See more about this project at https://www.behance.net/gallery/83713393/Case-Study-Fivesso-E-Commerce.

Colleen Tan
Colleen Tan

More by Colleen Tan

View profile
    • Like