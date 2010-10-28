t's Movember on Monday! Me and a close group of friends are going to be rocking awesome (creepy looking) moustaches for a whole month in aid of men's health!

What It's all about

"Each Movember we challenge men to change their appearance and the face of men's health by growing a moustache. The moustache is our ribbon, the means by which we raise awareness and funds for prostate cancer. Much like the commitment to run or walk for charity, our commitment is to grow a moustache for 30 days. Funds raised benefit The Prostate Cancer Charity. "

Be awesome and sponsor me or my team Mustache Weekend!

