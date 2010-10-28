🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
t's Movember on Monday! Me and a close group of friends are going to be rocking awesome (creepy looking) moustaches for a whole month in aid of men's health!
What It's all about
"Each Movember we challenge men to change their appearance and the face of men's health by growing a moustache. The moustache is our ribbon, the means by which we raise awareness and funds for prostate cancer. Much like the commitment to run or walk for charity, our commitment is to grow a moustache for 30 days. Funds raised benefit The Prostate Cancer Charity. "
Be awesome and sponsor me or my team Mustache Weekend!
Profile: http://uk.movember.com/mospace/522778/
I'm aware this might not necessarily fall under the post guidelines and if needs be I will remove it. But it's an awesome cause and I did design a little poster thing!