Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Alex Hughes

Tally Website

Alex Hughes
Alex Hughes
Hire Me
  • Save
Tally Website website web ui white app web app
Download color palette

Hey guys, rolling out a few things over the next several days - all starting with the Tally website. rediscovered my love for white space as of late. Let me know what you think :)

http://gettally.com/

View all tags
Posted on Sep 5, 2012
Alex Hughes
Alex Hughes
Digital product designer. Building Gretel.
Hire Me

More by Alex Hughes

View profile
    • Like