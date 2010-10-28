Joshua Hughes

Found by Fifty

website design illustration inspiration minimal
I'm setting up a new inspiration blog to record all the awesome stuff I come across each day on the web. This is the rough beginnings of the design. The aim is to keep it simple, so as not to detract from the content...

Posted on Oct 28, 2010
