:betr - Logotype Design

Recently i worked with :betr in order to create a new brand identity to replace their old one.

:betr is a company that empowers the development & wellness of kids through social media and technology by providing them with positive content to better their lives.

When developing their logo i decided to use a tongue emoji with a b on it. It's subtle and gives the brand a lighthearted feel.

Do you think it is betr now? 😛

