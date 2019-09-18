:betr - Logotype Design

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Recently i worked with :betr in order to create a new brand identity to replace their old one.
:betr is a company that empowers the development & wellness of kids through social media and technology by providing them with positive content to better their lives.
When developing their logo i decided to use a tongue emoji with a b on it. It's subtle and gives the brand a lighthearted feel.
Do you think it is betr now? 😛
