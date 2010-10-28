Prathyush

MobileMe Icons

Prathyush
Prathyush
  • Save
MobileMe Icons mobileme iconfest gallery mail idisk calendar find my iphone address book iconsutra india
Download color palette

The full MobileMe iconset is out now along with their .psd files. Collect them over at my newly built website and also tell me which is your favourite icon among these.

Prathyush
Prathyush

More by Prathyush

View profile
    • Like