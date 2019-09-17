Stone Maple Farm Logo Design

Stone Maple Farm are a small farm located in the woods and mountains of upstate NY. Our philosophy focuses on being ecologically friendly, with minimal impact to the environment including clearing land or removing predators. Working with the land compared to changing it. We want to provide food to our local community with sustainable products. Stone Maple Farm target audiences are your normal everyday families and young adults.

Stone Maple farming includes working in the woods. We are not just a maple farm despite our name, so going beyond a maple leaf or tree would be preferable. The simplicity of our products, should be reflected in our logo.

Let me know what do you think about this? Any feedback is welcome!

Wanna work with us? You can direct messages here :

Email ramescreative@gmail.com

Chat WhatsApp

Other Portfolio Links