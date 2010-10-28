Jason Robb

Standard visual style for most of my prototypes. Also using my personal rapid-prototyping CSS framework for the win.

This concludes this series of posts. It's what I've been doing the past few weeks. Fun stuff.

Now to learn me some MySQL, and ditch the spreadsheet/CSV-based prototyping. Still shocked at how far my involvement has spread from the concept to the implementation. Granted, this prototype isn't going to be used as the final product, it's going to be a living, breathing design document. Usability Testing starts in a couple weeks.

Posted on Oct 28, 2010
