Sparky McGee

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Booyah. All this data is edited in a spreadsheet. The spreadsheet is shared in a dropbox. I occassionally export the spreadsheet data (once it's updated) and push it to the prototype site.
Accessible CSS-only graphs thanks to Wilson Miner's article on A List Apart (2008): http://www.alistapart.com/articles/accessibledatavisualization