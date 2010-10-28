Sparky McGee

Jason Robb

Booyah. All this data is edited in a spreadsheet. The spreadsheet is shared in a dropbox. I occassionally export the spreadsheet data (once it's updated) and push it to the prototype site.

Accessible CSS-only graphs thanks to Wilson Miner's article on A List Apart (2008): http://www.alistapart.com/articles/accessibledatavisualization

Posted on Oct 28, 2010
