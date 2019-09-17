Fórmula Creativa - César Torres

Idustrial Logo formula creativa logotipos en veracruz branding en veracruz logos veracruz lettermark logosai logo logotipo logo designer logo design logodesigner graphic design branding brand stationery logodesign logos red logo hidden meaning hidden message
Concept = E+▶️
Logo for company of Lifting and Logistic (Russia), The concept consist in a Hidden Arrow on Letter E

