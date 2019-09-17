DribbleLambo

A photo session in Lamborghini's factory in Sant'Agata Bolognese, Italy, previous to the world launch of the Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4.

The pictures were so clean that there not much to do than let them speak for themselves. I added Avant Garde type as "special guest font" in order to create more harmony with the characteristic Lamborghini design lines. The design works in function of the photography, just missed more pages.