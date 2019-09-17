Logo Selection IV

LIVE YOUR LIFE, LEAVE YOUR MARK⁣

⁣

Gratitude is all i can have for what this year has brought me so far. I'm doing what i love, i am helping people across the world on making their brand look more credible and i am having a lot of fun while doing so ⚡⁣

⁣

This is a selection of Logos that i'm allowed to share from the last months... 20 beauties with a unique story and meaning for each one of them.⁣

⁣

I hope they inspire you on your journey as a designer - feel free to save this post and come back to it when you need some inspiration 🔖

--

📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com

--