Logo Selection IV

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
LIVE YOUR LIFE, LEAVE YOUR MARK
Gratitude is all i can have for what this year has brought me so far. I'm doing what i love, i am helping people across the world on making their brand look more credible and i am having a lot of fun while doing so ⚡
This is a selection of Logos that i'm allowed to share from the last months... 20 beauties with a unique story and meaning for each one of them.
I hope they inspire you on your journey as a designer - feel free to save this post and come back to it when you need some inspiration 🔖
--
📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com