Wisecraft

Logo Selection IV

Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Hire Me
  • Save
Logo Selection IV logo illustration design brand identity typography negative space logotype designer smart mark logomark lettermark flat designs logofolio logo inspirations logos marks identity designer logomarks typogaphy branding brand
Download color palette

LIVE YOUR LIFE, LEAVE YOUR MARK

Gratitude is all i can have for what this year has brought me so far. I'm doing what i love, i am helping people across the world on making their brand look more credible and i am having a lot of fun while doing so ⚡⁣

This is a selection of Logos that i'm allowed to share from the last months... 20 beauties with a unique story and meaning for each one of them.⁣

I hope they inspire you on your journey as a designer - feel free to save this post and come back to it when you need some inspiration 🔖

--

📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com

--

Logo compilation july 2019 4x
Rebound of
Logo Selection 3
By Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Brand Identities crafted with wisdom.
Hire Me

More by Wisecraft

View profile
    • Like