Lydia Nichols

green growth

Lydia Nichols
Lydia Nichols
  • Save
green growth illustration leaves ocean stars greenery outdoors
Download color palette

A little snippet from a wedding announcement card I'm working on for a newly wed couple from Little Rhody.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 27, 2010
Lydia Nichols
Lydia Nichols

More by Lydia Nichols

View profile
    • Like