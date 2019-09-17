Furniture Store Concept

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey!
Today I am sharing an application design concept for a furniture store. I drew inspiration from the spirit of the Danish interior design and it’s simplicity power.
Eager to hear your thoughts and comments!
Cheers :)