Daria Lisovenko

Furniture Store Concept

Daria Lisovenko
Daria Lisovenko
  • Save
Furniture Store Concept product card product add to cart e-commerce ux design ui design
Download color palette

Hey!

Today I am sharing an application design concept for a furniture store. I drew inspiration from the spirit of the Danish interior design and it’s simplicity power.

Eager to hear your thoughts and comments!
Cheers :)

View all tags
Posted on Sep 17, 2019
Daria Lisovenko
Daria Lisovenko

More by Daria Lisovenko

View profile
    • Like