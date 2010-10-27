Doug Vander Meulen

Awaken Neighbor Logo Idea

Doug Vander Meulen
Doug Vander Meulen
  • Save
Awaken Neighbor Logo Idea purple orange patch texture logo
Download color palette

Logo design in process.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 27, 2010
Doug Vander Meulen
Doug Vander Meulen

More by Doug Vander Meulen

View profile
    • Like