Sean Ford

Caelus // Brand Elements

Sean Ford
Sean Ford
Hire Me
  • Save
Caelus // Brand Elements pattern icon nature farm wind natural marketing communication creative visual branding design abstract typography mark geometric identity symbol brand logo
Download color palette

Brand elements for Caelus.

Named after the God of the sky in Roman mythology, the company specialises in new and innovative technology systems for wind farms.

Instagram | Behance | Website

4dfae0b34ad9128ea59a93cca557b8d1
Rebound of
Turbine
By Sean Ford
Sean Ford
Sean Ford
Creating brands that cut through the noise.
Hire Me

More by Sean Ford

View profile
    • Like