Check out an extended set of screens from our Healthcare Dashboard App

The Key features of the app are the following:

- Doctor assigns Medication for Patient and tracks health conditions on a certain period of time

- Once per 3 month Patients are asked to perform a Health Conditions Test to collect all the data about their treatment

- The information about particular Patient is centralized at a single dashboard

- All parameters are presented with convenient charts and graphs

- Patients earn achievements for being active on the platform

