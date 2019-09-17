Trending designs to inspire you
Check out an extended set of screens from our Healthcare Dashboard App
The Key features of the app are the following:
- Doctor assigns Medication for Patient and tracks health conditions on a certain period of time
- Once per 3 month Patients are asked to perform a Health Conditions Test to collect all the data about their treatment
- The information about particular Patient is centralized at a single dashboard
- All parameters are presented with convenient charts and graphs
- Patients earn achievements for being active on the platform
Created by Ilya Sablin
Created by Ilya Sablin

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com
We share experience in designing interfaces for healthcare startups 🏥, give insights into developing an app for pet owners 🐈, and reveal the secrets of coming up with a competitor to famous services 🤩
Keep in touch and check out our recent news 💜
