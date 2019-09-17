Purrweb UX

Healthcare Dashboard App

Healthcare Dashboard App medecine app healthcare app dashboard questions chatbot data chart graphic medicine doctor patient healthcare product purrweb mobile app design ux ui figma
Check out an extended set of screens from our Healthcare Dashboard App

The Key features of the app are the following:

- Doctor assigns Medication for Patient and tracks health conditions on a certain period of time

- Once per 3 month Patients are asked to perform a Health Conditions Test to collect all the data about their treatment

- The information about particular Patient is centralized at a single dashboard

- All parameters are presented with convenient charts and graphs

- Patients earn achievements for being active on the platform

Created by Ilya Sablin

