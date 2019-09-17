LogoFarmer's Studio

Salmon Fish

Salmon Fish logo for sale simple fish logo wish and wave logo fish and wave salmon logo fish logo logotype vector wave fish salmon illustration logo
You can buy this design by contacting me. You'll own the copyright and the customization if required.

Also if you're interested in working together, feel free to reach out.

Contact me: hello@logofarmers.com

Visit my YouTube channel: http://youtube.com/logofarmerss

