Tuscarora Tackle Stamp

Tuscarora Tackle Stamp logo stamp branding tuscarora tackle
@Thomas - I was so inspired by your facebook and twitter stamps, that I decided to make one of my own for a client project. I saw a perfect use for it. I can use this on his site I'm building, and he can have them made into decals that he can embed onto the bottom of his custom fishing rods.

Rebound of
Facebook Stamp
By Made By Thomas
Posted on Oct 27, 2010
