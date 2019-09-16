Fórmula Creativa - César Torres

Solar energy

A name was created that merges the words Home & Energy; Homener is an emerging company in Mexico that specializes in the installation of solar panels in homes and businesses, to reduce the high costs of light that the country currently lives. It was decided to generate a simple symbol where the circular shape of the sun works with the shape of a house. in the middle of this fusion generates a third form that is that of a ray in presentation of solar energy.

