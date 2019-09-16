🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A name was created that merges the words Home & Energy; Homener is an emerging company in Mexico that specializes in the installation of solar panels in homes and businesses, to reduce the high costs of light that the country currently lives. It was decided to generate a simple symbol where the circular shape of the sun works with the shape of a house. in the middle of this fusion generates a third form that is that of a ray in presentation of solar energy.