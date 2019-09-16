Tomato sauce - Brand

Agustino is an Italian-style homemade tomato sauce made with fresh ingredients, the sauce is made in Puerto Rico (Currently the sauce is for sale, in Puerto Rico) by a family that put their faith in making a local and delicious product.

It was decided to design a friendly Italian character, with dynamic lines and that would signify his approval of a tasty sauce.

We are happy because it is the first brand character that we create, we hope you will be pleased and inspired.