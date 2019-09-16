Fórmula Creativa - César Torres

Tomato sauce - Brand

Fórmula Creativa - César Torres
Fórmula Creativa - César Torres
  • Save
Tomato sauce - Brand branding en veracruz branding veracruz formula creativa logotipos salsas logotipo de cafe logos para cafeterias logos de marcas de cafe logo design puerto rico branding mexico logos mexico pizza hut pasta italian food italy sauce tomato engraving lettering logo logodesigner
Download color palette

Agustino is an Italian-style homemade tomato sauce made with fresh ingredients, the sauce is made in Puerto Rico (Currently the sauce is for sale, in Puerto Rico) by a family that put their faith in making a local and delicious product.
It was decided to design a friendly Italian character, with dynamic lines and that would signify his approval of a tasty sauce.
We are happy because it is the first brand character that we create, we hope you will be pleased and inspired.

Fórmula Creativa - César Torres
Fórmula Creativa - César Torres

More by Fórmula Creativa - César Torres

View profile
    • Like