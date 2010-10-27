Josh Pyles

Sort By / Order By

Josh Pyles
Josh Pyles
  • Save
Sort By / Order By lighthouse blue menu tickets list
Download color palette

Designed a UI for changing the sorting and ordering when you're viewing the ticket list in detail mode.

Challenge was deciding if making one menu with more options was better than 2 menus with less options each. Went with the 2 menus since re-ordering should be a rarely used feature, and sorting shouldn't have to pay the cognitive cost.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 27, 2010
Josh Pyles
Josh Pyles

More by Josh Pyles

View profile
    • Like