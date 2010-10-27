Meg Hunt

Come Dancing

Come Dancing storyboards concept dancing vegas ladieezzzzz
Doing a little thing for a possible advertising thing in Vegas involving fake bachelorette parties, clubbing, and spas. I've not done any of these things but I do like my night sky anyhow!

In progress.

Posted on Oct 27, 2010
