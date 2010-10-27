Collin Henderson

Syropia - Footer

Collin Henderson
Collin Henderson
  • Save
Syropia - Footer footer social red
Download color palette

Snapshot of Syropia's footer. Full footer screen here - http://d.chend.me/AbiX

17006beee78e7d324e32c64aaeafe844
Rebound of
Syropia Preview
By Collin Henderson
View all tags
Posted on Oct 27, 2010
Collin Henderson
Collin Henderson

More by Collin Henderson

View profile
    • Like