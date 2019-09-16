Portfolio 2019

Super excited to share the redesign of my portfolio.

Case studies are key I heard.

OStirbu.com

Used all the fancy modern design and dev stack to build it.

- Designed in Figma

- Coded (visually) in Webflow

- Hosted on Github

- Deployed on Netlify

Ps. Video is a live recoding in the browser.

Feedback and bug reporting are super appreciated.

