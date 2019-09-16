Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Oleg Stirbu

Portfolio 2019

Oleg Stirbu
Oleg Stirbu
  • Save
Download color palette

Super excited to share the redesign of my portfolio.
Case studies are key I heard.

Link OStirbu.com

Used all the fancy modern design and dev stack to build it.
- Designed in Figma
- Coded (visually) in Webflow
- Hosted on Github
- Deployed on Netlify

Ps. Video is a live recoding in the browser.

Feedback and bug reporting are super appreciated.

Follow me on twitter @OStirbu .

Oleg Stirbu
Oleg Stirbu

More by Oleg Stirbu

View profile
    • Like