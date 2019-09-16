Portfolio 2019

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Super excited to share the redesign of my portfolio.
Case studies are key I heard.
Link OStirbu.com
Used all the fancy modern design and dev stack to build it.
- Designed in Figma
- Coded (visually) in Webflow
- Hosted on Github
- Deployed on Netlify
Ps. Video is a live recoding in the browser.
Feedback and bug reporting are super appreciated.
Follow me on twitter @OStirbu .