Wisecraft

King Equity Development - Logo Concepts 👑

Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Hire Me
  • Save
King Equity Development - Logo Concepts 👑 illustration design brand identity typography negative space lettermark logotype designer smart mark logomark identity designer logo design gold foil for sale unused buy crown logo key marks logomarks logos branding brand
Download color palette

Currently developing the logo for King Equity Development, a real estate company based on New Jersey 👑

As you can see, the name King is conveyed through the Crown while Real Estate is conveyed through the key 🗝️

Both me and the client are leaning towards subtlety, so concept 4 is our favorite. What's yours?

--

📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com

--

Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Brand Identities crafted with wisdom.
Hire Me

More by Wisecraft

View profile
    • Like