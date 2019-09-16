King Equity Development - Logo Concepts 👑

Currently developing the logo for King Equity Development, a real estate company based on New Jersey 👑

As you can see, the name King is conveyed through the Crown while Real Estate is conveyed through the key 🗝️

Both me and the client are leaning towards subtlety, so concept 4 is our favorite. What's yours?

