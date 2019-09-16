Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Green Fist Logo FOR SALE

Green Fist Logo FOR SALE
Fist made out of green leaves. Cool, playful, bold logo that stands for the fight for nature and natural products. Suitable for nutrition companies or any other businesses related with natural or organic products.

Available for sale:
https://www.logoground.com/logo.php?id=173176
By ArtFeel
www.ArtFeelArt.com

