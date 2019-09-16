Gabriela Maria Pascenco

Human Light Logo FOR SALE

Human Light Logo FOR SALE meditation healing spirit body personal growth human yoga tree light for sale harmony natural illustration branding vector design logo
Human contour forming a tree and a radiant sun.
Modern logo suitable for businesses related with yoga, personal growth, body and spirit healing, meditation, etc.

Available for sale:
https://www.logoground.com/logo.php?id=173072
By ArtFeel
www.ArtFeelArt.com

