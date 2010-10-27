Ben

Iconset early preview: Scribble

Ben
Ben
  • Save
Iconset early preview: Scribble drawing icons iconset
Download color palette

A better version of the preview I posted yesterday. I'd love to hear your opinions and ideas!

8c344582e09fb800583e5bca8a978f8a
Rebound of
Iconset early preview: Scribble
By Ben
View all tags
Posted on Oct 27, 2010
Ben
Ben

More by Ben

View profile
    • Like