James

Five Stars

James
James
Hire Me
  • Save
Five Stars stars yellow grey store pieguy panic apple apple-esque
Download color palette

This store is coming along nicely, I really love working on Apple styled designs. :)

View all tags
Posted on Oct 27, 2010
James
James
Design at Tailwind, tinkering at Wireframe.
Hire Me

More by James

View profile
    • Like