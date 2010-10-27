Fyza Hashim

Bed-Stuy

I'm originally from Texas and I love my home, but I also love where I am now, and that's Bed-Stuy (Brooklyn).

Original photo is by Richard Louissaint during a 2007 block party.

Rebound of
Utah
By Geof Crowl
Posted on Oct 27, 2010
