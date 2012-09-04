Alex Hughes

Tally Features Page

Alex Hughes
Alex Hughes
Hire Me
  • Save
Tally Features Page web website ui web app white icon icons
Tally Features Page web website ui web app white icon icons
Download color palette
  1. tally-features-page.png
  2. tally-features-full.png

Just putting the finishing touches on the features page. Took my first shot at icon design with the surrounding icons.

The punch clock icon is by the guys at YummyGum.

EDIT: You can now see the page live at http://gettally.com/

View all tags
Posted on Sep 4, 2012
Alex Hughes
Alex Hughes
Digital product designer. Building Gretel.
Hire Me

More by Alex Hughes

View profile
    • Like