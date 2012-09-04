Tally Features Page

Trending designs to inspire you
Just putting the finishing touches on the features page. Took my first shot at icon design with the surrounding icons.
The punch clock icon is by the guys at YummyGum.
EDIT: You can now see the page live at http://gettally.com/