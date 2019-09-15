Good for Sale
Cursed City

$25
Just realized I've never shared this here!

A couple of months ago, I made this Destiny 2 illustration based on the Dreaming city storyline.

I took the opportunity to make prints out of it and try my luck at selling them online! It was a really exciting little project, I never realized how weirdly therapeutic preparing and shipping orders could be!

I do have a few left by the way!

Thanks for taking a look, oh follower mine!

Posted on Sep 15, 2019
Illustrator & Game Dev.
