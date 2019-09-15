Cursed City

Trending designs to inspire you
Just realized I've never shared this here!
A couple of months ago, I made this Destiny 2 illustration based on the Dreaming city storyline.
I took the opportunity to make prints out of it and try my luck at selling them online! It was a really exciting little project, I never realized how weirdly therapeutic preparing and shipping orders could be!
I do have a few left by the way!
Thanks for taking a look, oh follower mine!