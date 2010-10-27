Dave Simon

Alaska

Dave Simon
Dave Simon
Hire Me
  • Save
Alaska state alaska eagle ruffled big
Download color palette

I hadn't seen anyone post a rebound of Alaska yet, so I figured I would. I think the "everything is bigger in Texas" talk ruffled Mr. Eagle's feathers a bit. For those Texans prepared to argue, just remember if you cut Alaska in half, Texas would be the third largest state. Yeah, it's that big.

I don't live there, my wife was born in Alaska and I was lucky enough to visit her family there this spring. I fell in love with the place. I love Montana, but Alaska is like Montana on steroids.

The photo is mine, taken at Anchor Point where dozens of eagles gather at the mouth of the Anchor River to fish. These eagles are well-fed and HUGE. I've seen plenty here at home, but never been able to stand within a few yards of them. Truly one of the most amazing experiences I've ever had.

5ed8ea96a0dd4e8dfb94eb74de8b1ac9
Rebound of
Utah
By Geof Crowl
View all tags
Posted on Oct 27, 2010
Dave Simon
Dave Simon
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Dave Simon

View profile
    • Like