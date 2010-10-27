🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
I hadn't seen anyone post a rebound of Alaska yet, so I figured I would. I think the "everything is bigger in Texas" talk ruffled Mr. Eagle's feathers a bit. For those Texans prepared to argue, just remember if you cut Alaska in half, Texas would be the third largest state. Yeah, it's that big.
I don't live there, my wife was born in Alaska and I was lucky enough to visit her family there this spring. I fell in love with the place. I love Montana, but Alaska is like Montana on steroids.
The photo is mine, taken at Anchor Point where dozens of eagles gather at the mouth of the Anchor River to fish. These eagles are well-fed and HUGE. I've seen plenty here at home, but never been able to stand within a few yards of them. Truly one of the most amazing experiences I've ever had.