Elias Keppens

Realistic GameCenter icon

Elias Keppens
Elias Keppens
  • Save
Realistic GameCenter icon gamecenter chess baseball space dart icon icons iphone oceanohd
Download color palette

Tried to make a more realistic icon for GameCenter today. Will be included in my upcomming iPhone theme Oceano once released! Feel free to critique!

View all tags
Posted on Oct 27, 2010
Elias Keppens
Elias Keppens

More by Elias Keppens

View profile
    • Like