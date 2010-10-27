DSVC Poster

Matt Stevens

After my title card explorations for my keynote, some real and some not so much, I settled on a title and completed a poster for the event. You can see the big'un here -> http://bit.ly/cGHRzD

Posted on Oct 27, 2010
