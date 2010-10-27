Mike Rohde

5by5 B&W Logo Concept

5by5 B&W Logo Concept 5by5 sketch logo icon
Snapshot from the in-progress creation of black &amp; white logos for Dan Benjamin's 5by5 network.

Here I've brought the "Happy Stormtrooper" concept into a circle, added lightning bolts and had some fun with an alternate type treatment.

Still in progress but always fu to share these states here on Dribbble.

Posted on Oct 27, 2010
