Travel Landing Page - Parallax Effect

Created this for a recent YouTube video. Tried adding a little more to the prototype and this is what I came up with. Really wish Adobe XD gave us a timeline when using auto-animate. Would love to adjust timing on individual elements. Still really impressed with auto-animate every time I use it tho.

