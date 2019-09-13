Travel Landing Page - Parallax Effect

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Created this for a recent YouTube video. Tried adding a little more to the prototype and this is what I came up with. Really wish Adobe XD gave us a timeline when using auto-animate. Would love to adjust timing on individual elements. Still really impressed with auto-animate every time I use it tho.
Thanks for checking out my shot!