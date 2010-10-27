Jason Schwartz

Hey Comcast! LOOK

Hey Comcast! LOOK navigation blue cyan text dvr interface ui ux gradient
Comcast's DVR interface is stuck on Windows 95, so I made a new one. Can someone help me hack my box?

Posted on Oct 27, 2010
