Coffeeshop - Cafeteria

Logo redesign for a small café specializing in organic coffee located in Boca del Río, Veracruz. His name is not related to warships. It focuses on the concept of reinforcement (a coffee reinforced in flavor = Acorazado).The design is inspired by the mountain origin of coffee, combining it with other concepts.