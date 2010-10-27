Kevin Andersson

Purples

Purples iphoneicon purple apple color reminder icons icon
I just really liked the color combination of Nippon and I wanted to make sure to remember it for some future icons; so I made this quick sketch.

Posted on Oct 27, 2010
