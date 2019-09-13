Fórmula Creativa - César Torres

Coffeeshop

Coffeeshop formula creativa logotipo de cafe logos para cafeterias logos de marcas de cafe logotipos veracruz logos veracruz branding veracruz cafeteria logosai logo design logodesigner logos mexico branding mexico organic logodesign coffee logo coffee bean coffee cup coffeeshop coffee
Café San Francisco is a new brand that sells 100% Mexican Organic Coffee from Coatepec Veracruz and Chiapas.
The design of the symbol consists of the fusion of three elements; Half of coffee bean, steaming cup, and leaf with characteristic coffee shape.
We design it thinking that it communicates tradition, flavor and variety, because they offer diverse Teas, Tisanas and Molecular Drinks.

