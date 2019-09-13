Abinash Mohanty

Crypto BNS Token Illustration - Landing Page

Abinash Mohanty
Abinash Mohanty
  • Save
Crypto BNS Token Illustration - Landing Page bitbns design interface mobile web ui design vector affinity gradient blue landing blockchain crypto branding colors isometric icons isometric illustration ui
Download color palette

Happy Friday Guys! Sharing our BNS token landing page illustration for Bitbns.

Love to have your comments down 👇🏻 here.

We’re hiring product designers, graphic designers, and UI designers. If interested, share your profile details to archana@buyhatke.com at the earliest.

Show some love by pressing the L key on desktop, or tap on the 💖 like button, if you’re on mobile device. 🙏🏻

Would you like to be part of our biggest UX Discord community? Join GSIUXD on Discord now. Thank you so much for your 💖

Crypto instant payment spot illustration 1x 4x
Rebound of
Crypto Instant Payment - Spot Illustrations
By Abinash Mohanty
Abinash Mohanty
Abinash Mohanty
Product Designer Manager 👋 illustrator, UX Writer & Mentor

More by Abinash Mohanty

View profile
    • Like