Crypto BNS Token Illustration - Landing Page

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Happy Friday Guys! Sharing our BNS token landing page illustration for Bitbns.
Love to have your comments down 👇🏻 here.
We’re hiring product designers, graphic designers, and UI designers. If interested, share your profile details to archana@buyhatke.com at the earliest.
Show some love by pressing the L key on desktop, or tap on the 💖 like button, if you’re on mobile device. 🙏🏻
Would you like to be part of our biggest UX Discord community? Join GSIUXD on Discord now. Thank you so much for your 💖