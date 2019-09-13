Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Outsource Services - Logo Grid

Outsource Services - Logo Grid vector ui illustration logo design logo design brand identity negative space logotype designer cleverlogo logomark logotype design smart mark s letter branding typography arrow logo lettermark identity designer brand
This logomark was part of the brand identity i developed for Outsource Services back on 2018.

They are a directory where agencies and freelancers can create a profile to advertise what services they are open to receive referrals for, collaborate together on, or whitelabel work for 💼

It has the letter S from services and 2 arrows in opposite directions, which represent the freelancers / agencies giving and receiving work (referrals) 👨🏻‍💻

