One Line One Soul Logo FOR SALE

One Line One Soul Logo FOR SALE modern one line for sale matrimonial matrimony wedding doves dove birds bird love illustration branding vector design logo
One-line drawing of two interconnected flying birds.
Modern, smart, stylish, sophisticated logo suitable for matrimonial businesses and services.

Available for sale:
https://www.logoground.com/logo.php?id=173182
By ArtFeel
www.ArtFeelArt.com

