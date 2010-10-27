Jason Kleist

CoffeeShop Final

Jason Kleist
Jason Kleist
  • Save
CoffeeShop Final logo branding coffee
Download color palette

Got the final approval on this bad boy so I figured I rebound the full logo. I am very excited to start to rework this shops menus, cups and other media.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 27, 2010
Jason Kleist
Jason Kleist

More by Jason Kleist

View profile
    • Like